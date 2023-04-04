Finally back on the diamond Lincoln softball tops Jefferson in slugfest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Perhaps the longest offseason in softball history for the Lincoln Patriots finally came to an end on Monday night.

The Patriots, winner of the big school state softball championship when it was a club sport during the fall season of 2021, finally got to play their first sanctioned softball game after the sport transitioned to the spring this year and was delayed due to wintry weather this year. And they made the most of it by winning a 12-10 slugfest at Augustana’s Bowden Field.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

