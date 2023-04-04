Fundraising effort underway for Active Generations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A massive fundraising effort is underway to help Active Generations better meet the growing demand for their senior-centered services.

Active Generations is planning a new east-side location near Dawley Farm that will help serve an even greater population.

The organization anticipates the senior population to double over the next decade and a new location will increase offerings of adult day services, and nutrition services through Meals on Wheels.

“Our mission is to keep the older population active and engaged in social environments and in medical and recreational things and help them in aging in place. That population is the fastest growing population and we’ve had significant growth in what we’ve already accomplished and we want to plan for the future,” said Active Generations President and CEO Gerald Benninga.

The new “All Access” Capital Campaign looks to generate $3.6 million for the project.

Miles Beacom, Bob Sutton, and nearly 70 campaign volunteers are part of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Community Appeals Committee-endorsed campaign.

More information on how to donate can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.