Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hawkeye women return home to warm welcome

Iowa fans celebrate historic national runner-up season
Iowa finishes runner-up in the NCAA Tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) - About 24 hours after their national title game loss to LSU, the Iowa womens basketball team got a championship welcome home in Iowa City as they returned from the Final Four in Dallas.

Falling 102-85 to national title game doesn’t change the fact that it was one of the most unforgettable runs in Hawkeye sports history. Whether they can get back to the title game with star Caitlin Clark returning next year remains to be seen, but today serves as further proof of the kind of legacy Clark hoped her team would leave.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Financial regulators closed California’s Silicon Valley Bank in early March in what is the...
U.S. bank closures raise concerns in South Dakota
No arrests have been made at this time.
UPDATE: Autopsy underway for body found in Yankton pond
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
No injuries reported after building in Aberdeen collapses overnight
Police: Man arrested for shooting, killing dog in Sioux Falls
A major winter storm is on the way overnight and through Wednesday for part of the Dakota News...
Weather outlook: Blizzard warnings, precipitation coming

Latest News

Augustana's Bryn Greenwaldt caps fabulous freshman year
Fabulous freshman year promises bright future for Augustana’s Bryn Greenwaldt
Lincoln celebrates a homerun during their 12-10 win over Jefferson
Finally back on the diamond Lincoln softball tops Jefferson in slugfest
Augustana's Jack Hines connects on a homerun during the Vikings win over Bemidji State
Viking baseball finishes sweep of Bemidji State
Augustana debuts new Bowden Field
Augie softball splits with Concordia-St. Paul