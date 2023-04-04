Hawkeye women return home to warm welcome

CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) - About 24 hours after their national title game loss to LSU, the Iowa womens basketball team got a championship welcome home in Iowa City as they returned from the Final Four in Dallas.

Falling 102-85 to national title game doesn’t change the fact that it was one of the most unforgettable runs in Hawkeye sports history. Whether they can get back to the title game with star Caitlin Clark returning next year remains to be seen, but today serves as further proof of the kind of legacy Clark hoped her team would leave.

