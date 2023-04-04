Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans have two more weeks left to file their taxes, and don’t be surprised if your refund is smaller this year.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, 80 million Americans have filed their 2022 returns.

So far, the government has issued $172 billion in refunds, which is about 9% less than at the same time last year.

The average refund also dropped from about $3,200 to $2,900.

One reason for the decrease is that pandemic-era provisions, like the expanded child credit, have expired.

Still, the total number of people receiving refunds is up.

According to the IRS, 59 million people have gotten a refund this year, which is about 3% more than last year.

Most Americans have until Tuesday, April 18, to file their taxes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Financial regulators closed California’s Silicon Valley Bank in early March in what is the...
U.S. bank closures raise concerns in South Dakota
A major winter storm is on the way overnight and through Wednesday for part of the Dakota News...
Weather outlook: Blizzard warnings, precipitation coming
Police: Man arrested for shooting, killing dog in Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for assault and theft
A local photographer in Sioux Falls is raising awareness on scams that target small businesses.
Sioux Falls photographer warns of scams after becoming target

Latest News

FILE - A small memorial sits outside the home of Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana...
Judge rejects death penalty challenge in 4 Nebraska killings
Former President Donald Trump enters a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment. (WCBS via CNN...
Trump enters courtroom for arraignment
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Eyedrops maker couldn’t ensure factory was sterile, FDA says
FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks...
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt