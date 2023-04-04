Major winter storm moving through

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are tracking another winter storm that will impact the region through Wednesday night. Heavy snowfall is expected across most of central and northern South Dakota during this time. Blizzard Warnings are in effect and will last through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning across most of northern and central South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of eastern and southern South Dakota, and western Minnesota through Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well. As a result, Tuesday and Wednesday will be First Alert Weather Days.

We could see a large area of 12-18″ of snow across northern and central South Dakota as this storm moves through. Strong wind speeds of 50 to 60 mph will also be an issue and could create blizzard conditions Tuesday into Wednesday. Travel will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, in northern and western parts of the region over the next couple of days. Impacts will be lower farther southeast, including Sioux Falls as these areas will see more rain and mixed precipitation. Keep in mind travel will become difficult and/or impossible Tuesday and Wednesday for many areas across the state. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast.

By the end of the week, quiet conditions do return as cooler temperatures stick around. This weekend does look to bring mild air with highs warming up into the 40s north and 50s elsewhere.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.