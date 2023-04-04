No travel advised for Brown County
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A No Travel Advisory has been issued for all of Brown County, including the city of Aberdeen, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The advisory will be in effect through 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials report that roadway conditions continue to deteriorate, creating dangerous and possibly life-threatening travel conditions.
Conditions will be evaluated again early Wednesday morning if the advisory need to be extended.
