Part of I-29 to close

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will close from Watertown to the North Dakota state line at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reports the combination of heavy snow accumulations and sustained strong winds are causing snow and ice-covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions throughout northeastern and north-central South Dakota. These factors will continue to create difficult travel conditions with snow-packed roads and low visibility this afternoon and through the overnight.

The following interstate closure, previously issued, remains in place:

Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) from Spearfish (exit 14) east to Wall (Exit 110).

Additional closures are expected to be placed on I-90 later Tuesday, with multi-day closures anticipated. Conditions are forecasted to continually deteriorate overnight, with travel becoming extremely difficult to impossible.

Secondary Highways

No Travel Advisories have been placed on many secondary highways throughout western, central, and northeast South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation cautions motorists not to use secondary highways to avoid interstate closures. Heavy snowfall amounts, winds, and significantly reduced visibilities will make travel hazardous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, visit sd511.org or dial 511.

