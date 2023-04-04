Portion of I-90 reopens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) from the Wyoming state line east to Spearfish has been reopened as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

I-90 remains closed from Spearfish (exit 14) to Wall (exit 110).

I-90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55 to exit 67) will be open for local travel.

According to the Department of Transportation, additional interstate closures are likely as the storm moves north-easterly across the state. Motorists are advised not to use secondary highways to avoid interstate closures. Roadways will become impassible, and travel will be impossible at times during this storm.

Updates on road closure decisions and travel conditions will be updated throughout the storm.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, visit sd511.org or dial 511.

