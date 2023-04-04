Record-breaking winnings: Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M

Avera Medical Minute
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Someone went to Atlantis Casino in Reno Sunday and came home with record-breaking winnings.

The lucky guest turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after winning a massive Megabucks jackpot.

According to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the unidentified guest won a Megabucks Jackpot worth $14,005,832.09.

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.

