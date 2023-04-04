Semis sliding, cars stuck on I-29 due to storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported multiple cars are stuck and semi trucks have slid off Interstate 29 due to poor visibility.

High winds and snow are causing reduced visibility on top of poor road conditions, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol report that secondary roads are in the same condition and urge motorists who must travel to slow down and buckle up.

A second semi slid into the median near the Peever exit on I-29.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol report there are many cars and semis stuck on I-29 between Summit and the North Dakota border.

This semi slid into the median near the Peever exit on I-29. (South Dakota Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.