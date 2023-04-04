Avera Medical Minute
Semis sliding, cars stuck on I-29 due to storm

This semi slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I 29 due to the inability to see the...
This semi slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I 29 due to the inability to see the road.(South Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported multiple cars are stuck and semi trucks have slid off Interstate 29 due to poor visibility.

High winds and snow are causing reduced visibility on top of poor road conditions, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol report that secondary roads are in the same condition and urge motorists who must travel to slow down and buckle up.

A second semi slid into the median near the Peever exit on I-29.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol report there are many cars and semis stuck on I-29 between Summit and the North Dakota border.

This semi slid into the median near the Peever exit on I-29.
This semi slid into the median near the Peever exit on I-29.(South Dakota Highway Patrol)

