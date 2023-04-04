Several state government offices closed Tuesday for winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State government executive branch offices in multiple counties be closed Tuesday, April 4, due to forecasted heavy snow and high wind across much of the state.

State offices will be closed all day Tuesday in: Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Campbell, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Edmonds, Fall River, Faulk, Haakon, Hand, Harding, Hughes, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Lawrence, Lyman, McPherson, Meade, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Walworth, and Ziebach counties.

State offices will close at 12pm CT in Clark, Day, Grant, Marshall, and Roberts counties.

State employees in these counties will be working remotely.

Some interstate closures have already been announced for this evening. If South Dakotans must travel, they should check the sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.