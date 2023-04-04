Sioux Falls man who managed at Nike headquarters eager to see new movie “Air”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls resident and Augustana alumnus Corey Camp wanted to work for Nike so badly, he moved to Oregon and started on the bottom rung, selling shoes in its downtown Portland store.

It wasn’t quite as bottom rung as hawking sneakers out of the back of a truck, like founder and CEO Phil Knight did when he launched the company in 1964.

The story of how Nike went from struggling to survive in the high-stakes sneaker game to becoming a global marketing empire worth almost $200 billion will hit movie theaters nationwide on Wednesday with the film “Air,” starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The plot pivots around Nike’s 1984 courting of Michael Jordan, an unproven NBA rookie-to-be, to become its leading pitchman, which turned out to be one of the most lucrative decisions in the history of apparel branding.

Camp will be watching in anticipation here in Sioux Falls, where both Century theater complexes will carry “Air.”

After all, Camp got a front row seat to the real deal for a decade, from 1997-2006, moving up the chain from that Portland retail store to the Nike’s massive corporate headquarters complex in nearby Beaverton, where he was the legal and licensing manager for college and National Hockey League teams who wore the “swoosh,” Nike’s iconic trademark logo.

“It’s exciting to see something you were a part of a long time ago come to the big screen,” Camp said. “It will be fun to see people I worked alongside. The story of Nike, it’s a a global brand. A juggernaut. It’s a household name, and it’s fun to see, really, just common people who worked brilliantly and really ambitiously to have this now become a story for everybody.”

Camp’s story of being a part of it started with his basic dream of moving out of the Midwest. Born and raised in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington, he attended college at Augustana in Sioux Falls, graduating in January 1995. He stayed in Sioux Falls as a youth minister at St. John’s Lutheran church and managed the front desk staff at the Howard Johnson hotel.

After a couple years of that, he decided he wanted to spread his wings and check out a new part of the country while he had few obligations in life.

“Two of my friends and I visited Portland and Seattle over spring break,” Camp said. “Two of us landed on moving to Portland. We decided to give it two years, knowing we could always come back home.”

Two years became ten.

Camp figured that if he would move to Portland, he might as well work for Nike.

“There were two ways to get into the company,” Camp said. “The first is you had to know someone in human resources, which I didn’t. The second was to start in retail.”

And, so he did, gaining a lot of product knowledge in the process. It served him well in his promotion to the “campus” in Beaverton, where he managed the licensing product for approximately 180 colleges and universities, plus every NHL team.

“Think anything that’s co-branded,” Camp said. “For example, a ‘swoosh’ and an Augustana Viking logo. For both retail and “promo,” or on-field athletic use. I worked directly with the schools’ licensing departments, agencies, NCAA compliance, quality control, product approval, and placement.”

And he met and worked with the collaborators of what had already become a worldwide sensation. It was 1997. Nike was in a league of its own in the shoe game, and even more of a marketing powerhouse.

Jordan had just led the Chicago Bulls to their fifth of six NBA titles in an eight-year span, with him as the face of both his team and the Nike “Air Jordan” brand, which had long since separated itself as the highest-selling sneaker brand of all time.

But the company was still relatively new, and Camp frequently rubbed shoulders with some of the founding fathers.

”I would go into meetings where the badge numbers were single digits, meaning some of the originals, the OG’s of NIKE,” Camp said. “Those were the guys that were hustling shoes out of cars, really working from sun-up to sundown to make things happen.”

Camp said employees quickly learned the heritage of NIKE, especially its turning point in 1984, before Jordan started his prolific pro career.

”You’ll see it in the movie — Michael Jordan was known throughout North Carolina, but he wasn’t a major star at the time,” Camp said. “He wanted to stay at Converse. He turned down Nike at least once and finally came back.”

But Nike agent Sonny Vaccaro was relentless about pursuing Jordan and convincing Knight that Jordan would become the wave of the future.

“They really went out on a limb,” Camp said. “There’s a lot of things about Nike, going back to ‘84 and earlier, really taking some risks, and that paid off big. This one was obviously huge.”

The rest, of course, was history. Jordan is considered by many as the GOAT — the greatest player of all-time — and his star still burns brightly almost 30 years after the move. His net worth is $2 billion and “Air Jordan” is still the world’s top-selling shoe.

Camp made his own history at Nike, meeting his wife Tara and working with some of the main characters in the “Air” movie, including Knight — played by Ben Affleck — and Vaccaro, played by Matt Damon.

”It was just a really fun experience,” Camp said. “It really helped shape my career. A lot of the things I learned from business acumen, I brought into the workplace in Sioux Falls.”

He never met Jordan, but would see “His Airness” frequently visit the Nike campus, where he had an office.

Corey and Tara left Nike and moved to Sioux Falls to start raising a family in 2006, as was the plan all along.

He’s worked in marketing, real estate, sports apparel sales, and fundraising. Most recently, he was a director of medically complex program at Lifescape.

But Camp looks back fondly on his time with the global empire, which now has almost 80,000 employees and is worth over $190 billion. And his memories on the environment at a Fortune 500 company — currently ranked 83rd in the world in net worth — may surprise you.

“I’m fiercely brand loyal, ever to this day — Not so much because of what the product did, but how NIKE treated us as a family,” Camp said. “They were a great company to work for.”

Just how loyal to Nike is he, still?

”When we first moved back to Sioux Falls, our neighbors came over with some Under Armor cleats for my son,” Camp said. “He was just starting to play flag football, and I promptly turned them away and told them, ‘thanks, but no thanks, we wouldn’t be wearing that brand in our house.’ My wife wasn’t exactly thrilled about that.”

Camp is excited to see the movie, and how much the script matches the reality of what Nike was really like.

But as a guy who started there on the bottom rung, he joked that his main anticipation regarding the “Air” revolves around his bottom line.

”I hope it increases my stock,” Camp said, laughing. “That’s the first thing I hope it does.”

