Stunned Skyforce disappointed they couldn’t finish championship run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce run through the NBA G-League playoffs seemed to come out of nowhere thanks to their eight game win streak.

Up ten in the fourth quarter of the Western Conference Final nobody could have seen them failing to advance to the NBA G-League Finals.

Nobody that is except the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The defending G-League Champions went on a 19-3 run in the fourth quarter, erasing a 10 point Skyforce lead and going on to win 110-105. It was a bitter end for a Force team that had bought into the idea of bringing Sioux Falls a championship, and had looked the part of a title contender for eight games and three quarters.

Despite the sour ending the Force certainly re-ignited some passion for the team from the community this year, with nearly 1800 fans showing up last night despite a late 9:00 PM start to watch their first home playoff games since Sioux Falls won the title back in 2016.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.