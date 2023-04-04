Uber driver opens up about new in-app audio recording feature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ride-share companies have increased in presence in the Sioux Falls area, and Uber recently introduced an in-app audio recording feature to help report any incident that can occur during a ride.

However, there may be some drawbacks.

”We’re always looking to raise the bar on safety at Uber, and we want to lean into technology in order to be able to do so,” said Andi Pimentel Dunn, product manager at Uber.

The audio feature is easy to use, once you get into the car — starting a recording is only a tap away.

“It’s a product that allows riders and drivers to initiate a recording of their trip, with a goal to encourage more safe, more comfortable, more respectful interactions,” Dunn said.

One Sioux Falls Uber driver who drives as his primary source of income has concerns about the feature. He wished to remain anonymous for fear of being taken off the app.

”I think with a lot of things that are implemented, there are too many loopholes.”

He believes the feature could be exploited, at the driver’s expense.

“You can request a song to be played that might have questionable language and be asked to turn it up, and you want to please your passengers. Then they start recording and complaining that you were blaring music and want to get a free ride.”

If a rider registers a complaint, even if it is false, the Uber support team takes over the investigation, and the driver could be forced to go offline.

“Drivers have to spend hours offline not making money trying to talk to customer service, which isn’t always available via the apps.”

This person also believes that all drivers should install dash cams to ensure incidents are reported properly.

Pimentel Dunn does have an in-app video recording pilot program.

“[If] they get kicked off, they can just come up with a new name, get a new email, get a new this and that, and they’re back on.”

An Uber representative tells us that in 2021, Uber did introduce a rider verification feature for anyone using anonymous forms of payment, which requires them to upload a photo identification.

