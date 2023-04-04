Watertown officials plan for moderate flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Moderate flooding is predicted to happen at Lake Kampeska and along the Big Sioux River through Watertown this month.

Steve Klebo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, said below-normal soil temperatures and persistent snowpack throughout the year have led to a more shallow frost level than what is normally seen in the area this time of year.

Klebo said the river is expected to rise between April 8 and April 12 as temperatures climb into the upper 40s and 50s.

It is estimated that there are 4 to 8 inches of moisture already contained in the snow north of Watertown. Klebo said there does not appear to be significant rain or snowfall expected after the storm this week, and drier conditions are expected over the next several days.

Currently, the National Weather Service says there is a 90% chance for moderate flooding at the Broadway River Gauge between April 8 and April 15.

Officials continue to watch the river gauges. Moderate flooding occurs when the gauge reaches 11.0 feet. The City of Watertown says that at this level, the lower banks of both sides of the river downstream of the gauge are overtopped, and the lower-lying areas of Kampeska Boulevard, 4th Avenue Southwest, and Riverside Park on Kemp Avenue begin to flood.

According to the City of Watertown, city officials will be placing large pumps at pump stations around Lake Kampeska over the next several days, as well as staging Hesco baskets which could be used be used to protect city-owned infrastructure if needed.

