Augustana softball looking forward to warmer weather with improving team

The team is still keeping on track for practice and using the games the have played to get as much experience as possible.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The winter weather that just won’t go away is putting college baseball and softball programs all over the map trying to get games done in nicer weather. That includes Augustana, which just had it’s first set of home games this past weekend.

But the team is still keeping on track for practice and using the games they have played to get as much experience as possible, especially for younger players on the team that head coach Gretta Melsted said have been making improvements this year.

“We’ve got a good mix of some experienced players, and then we have a good mix of some new players, or even sophomores who are really starting to step up and get a lot of playing time this year. Our upperclassmen have done just a fantastic job mentoring those younger players, and those younger players are just starting to really step up and get comfortable at this level.” Melsted said.

Pending the weather, Augustana will try and make the trip north to Minot State on Friday. They’ll be back home against USF next Tuesday in what’s shaping up to be a much nicer day.

