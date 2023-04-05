Avera Medical Minute
Baltic Mayor comments on developer’s lawsuits

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tensions continue in Baltic as the city held a meeting tonight discussing Grant Park Capital.

A number of lawsuits have taken place with the city over Grant Park Capitals plans for development.

Grant Park had planned to develop two neighborhoods in the community called Grant Park Addition and Phillips Crossing.

However, the development was put to a halt in May of 2022 due to concerns that the developer was not following codes.

Grant Park, however, claims that the City of Baltic continuously has required the company to address more and more issues with each negotiation.

In addition, a political action committee founded in Baltic is launching an effort to recall Mayor Deborah McIsaac.

Mayor McIsaac held a conference after the city council meeting tonight to clear her name and allegations made.

“After I went through the allegations, I realized most of it was baseless and unfounded, so I thought it was really important to the citizens that I represent to set the record straight and shed some light and truth on what being said about me,” said Mayor Deborah McIsaac, Baltic.

Saying she encourages development in Baltic under the right regulations.

“Proper development is absolutely what we want in Baltic, and we aren’t asking anyone to do anything that we haven’t asked any other developer to do in the history of Baltic. We’ve had multiple developments in our town and those developers have followed all of the ordinances, all the regulations, all the rules,” said McIsaac.

McIsaac says the next step is to move forward in hopes that the developer is ready to come to the table and reach an agreement.

