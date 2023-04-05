Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Blizzard Conditions Continue

Snow Finished, Wind Continues
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings are in effect and will last through tonight and into tomorrow morning across most of northern and central South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of eastern and southern South Dakota, and western Minnesota through tonight and tomorrow morning, as well.

The falling and accumulating snow is pretty much done across the region, but the wind is going to continue to blow across the region. That’s going to cause a lot of blowing and drifting snow up north and out west. That leads to reduced visibility, so blizzard conditions will continue across northern and central South Dakota through the overnight hours. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s today with wind gusts around 45 mph possible. Clouds will break and the wind will die down overnight.

By the end of the week, quiet conditions do return as cooler temperatures stick around, especially up north. Highs in northern South Dakota will be stuck in the 30s by Friday with 50s possible in the south. Heading into this weekend, much warmer temperatures are on the way especially along and south of I-90. We’ll get into the 60s in Sioux Falls! Dry weather will continue into the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Former Sioux Falls childcare worker charged with rape
This semi slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I 29 due to the inability to see the...
Semis sliding, cars stuck on I-29 due to storm
A local photographer in Sioux Falls is raising awareness on scams that target small businesses.
Sioux Falls photographer warns of scams after becoming target
radar
Major winter storm moving through
Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) from the Wyoming state line east to Spearfish has been...
UPDATE: Portion of I-90 closes

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Logo
Blizzard Conditions Continue
tue
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update
Improvement by the Weekend
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast