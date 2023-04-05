Blizzard Conditions Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings are in effect and will last through tonight and into tomorrow morning across most of northern and central South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of eastern and southern South Dakota, and western Minnesota through tonight and tomorrow morning, as well.

The falling and accumulating snow is pretty much done across the region, but the wind is going to continue to blow across the region. That’s going to cause a lot of blowing and drifting snow up north and out west. That leads to reduced visibility, so blizzard conditions will continue across northern and central South Dakota through the overnight hours. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s today with wind gusts around 45 mph possible. Clouds will break and the wind will die down overnight.

By the end of the week, quiet conditions do return as cooler temperatures stick around, especially up north. Highs in northern South Dakota will be stuck in the 30s by Friday with 50s possible in the south. Heading into this weekend, much warmer temperatures are on the way especially along and south of I-90. We’ll get into the 60s in Sioux Falls! Dry weather will continue into the beginning of next week.

