Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brookings PD: Fire response leads to drug arrest

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Fire Department discovered a “significant amount” of marijuana in an apartment when responding to a fire at the complex Tuesday.

The incident happened at an apartment at 1910 8th Street South.

According to the department, while conducting firefighting operations, a firefighter entered an apartment to make sure the fire hadn’t spread and found a significant amount of marijuana and a firearm in plain sight.

“Once the fire was out, the Brookings Police Department conducted a search warrant on the apartment and located over half a pound of marijuana, two different prescription controlled pills, and a handgun.”

25-year-old Rashad Wiggins was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Place Where Drugs are Kept, Sold, or Used.

More charges are pending for violation of a drug-free zone and a firearms violation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Former Sioux Falls childcare worker charged with rape
South Dakota leaders respond to Trump indictment
This semi slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I 29 due to the inability to see the...
Semis sliding, cars stuck on I-29 due to storm
A local photographer in Sioux Falls is raising awareness on scams that target small businesses.
Sioux Falls photographer warns of scams after becoming target
Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) from the Wyoming state line east to Spearfish has been...
UPDATE: Portion of I-90 closes

Latest News

LifeScape and the Dakota Players announced that Camp Bravo is back after three years away.
Sioux Falls all-abilities performing arts camp returns
A piece of art from the 5th Congressional District Art Competition. Title: Spirit of Freedom.
Rep. Fischbach announces Congressional Art Competition
Sioux Falls native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk
Sioux Falls native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk
Big Sioux River Cleanup
Sioux Falls celebrates Earth Month