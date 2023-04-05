Brookings PD: Fire response leads to drug arrest

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Fire Department discovered a “significant amount” of marijuana in an apartment when responding to a fire at the complex Tuesday.

The incident happened at an apartment at 1910 8th Street South.

According to the department, while conducting firefighting operations, a firefighter entered an apartment to make sure the fire hadn’t spread and found a significant amount of marijuana and a firearm in plain sight.

“Once the fire was out, the Brookings Police Department conducted a search warrant on the apartment and located over half a pound of marijuana, two different prescription controlled pills, and a handgun.”

25-year-old Rashad Wiggins was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Place Where Drugs are Kept, Sold, or Used.

More charges are pending for violation of a drug-free zone and a firearms violation.

