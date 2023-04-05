DTSF restaurants showcasing the best their chefs have to offer for 2023 Restaurant Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, downtown Sioux Falls restaurants are showcasing special dishes this week for Restaurant Week.

Tenley Schwartz, Marketing Manager for DTSF, joined Sam in the studio to talk about the event.

To find out more about restaurants participating, head over to DTSFRestaurantWeek.Com.

Participating restaurants include:

-Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

-’Brosia Bowl

-Chef Lance’s on Phillips

-CH Patisserie

-CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

-DaDa Gastropub

-Harvester Kitchen by Bryan

-Josiah’s Coffehouse, Café & Bakery

-Maribella Ristorante

-M.B. Haskett Delicatessen

-Minerva’s Restaurant

-Monk’s Ale House

-Parker’s Bistro

-Pizza Cheeks

-R Wine Bar & Kitchen

-Sub Zero Desserts

-Wiley’s

