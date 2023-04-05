Avera Medical Minute
Heavy snowfall totals in central, northern South Dakota

snow totals
snow totals(KSFY)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accumulating snow from our latest winter storm has wrapped up around the region. We’re still digging out in parts of northern and central South Dakota. In some of those places, we saw more than a foot of snow fall.

Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue across parts of northern and central South Dakota through tomorrow morning for strong wind gusts and reduced visibility.

