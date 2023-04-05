I-90 reopened in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All sections of Interstate 90 are reopened to traffic throughout the state as of 7 a.m. (MDT)/8 a.m. (CDT) on Wednesday.

Travelers should expect to encounter snow/ice-covered roads with possible snow drifting due to strong winds.

Snow removal equipment will be present on the roadway.

Please use extra caution. Reduce travel speed and do not use cruise control.

The following interstate closure, previously issued, remains in place:

Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line.

It is anticipated I-29 will remain closed until wind speeds decrease in the northeastern portion of the state.

The combination of heavy snow accumulations and sustained strong winds are causing snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions in many areas of South Dakota. These factors will continue to create difficult travel conditions with snow-packed roads and low visibility.

Secondary Highways

No Travel Advisories have been placed on many secondary highways throughout western, central, and northeast South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system.Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures. Heavy snowfall amounts, winds, and significantly reduced visibilities will make travel hazardous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

