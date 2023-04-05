Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

I-90 reopened in South Dakota

(South Dakota DOT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All sections of Interstate 90 are reopened to traffic throughout the state as of 7 a.m. (MDT)/8 a.m. (CDT) on Wednesday.

  • Travelers should expect to encounter snow/ice-covered roads with possible snow drifting due to strong winds.
  • Snow removal equipment will be present on the roadway.
  • Please use extra caution. Reduce travel speed and do not use cruise control.

The following interstate closure, previously issued, remains in place:

  • Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line.

It is anticipated I-29 will remain closed until wind speeds decrease in the northeastern portion of the state.

The combination of heavy snow accumulations and sustained strong winds are causing snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions in many areas of South Dakota. These factors will continue to create difficult travel conditions with snow-packed roads and low visibility.

Secondary Highways

No Travel Advisories have been placed on many secondary highways throughout western, central, and northeast South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system.Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures. Heavy snowfall amounts, winds, and significantly reduced visibilities will make travel hazardous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Former Sioux Falls childcare worker charged with rape
This semi slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I 29 due to the inability to see the...
Semis sliding, cars stuck on I-29 due to storm
A local photographer in Sioux Falls is raising awareness on scams that target small businesses.
Sioux Falls photographer warns of scams after becoming target
Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) from the Wyoming state line east to Spearfish has been...
UPDATE: Portion of I-90 closes
radar
Major winter storm moving through

Latest News

Tensions continue in Baltic as the city held a meeting tonight discussing Grant Park Capital.
Baltic Mayor comments on developer’s lawsuits
Baltic Mayor comments on developer's lawsuits
NU2U thrift store pays donations forward to Sioux Falls Christian.
NU2U thrift store pays donations forward
NU-2-U THRIFT STORE