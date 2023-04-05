Avera Medical Minute
Man arrested for tackling, sexually assaulting woman on bike trail, sheriff’s office says

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to a sexual assault on a Wisconsin bike trail. (Source: WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Wisconsin authorities have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a bike trail last month.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was walking along the Oregon Rotary Bike Trail on March 23 when she was tackled and sexually assaulted by a man. The woman later told investigators she was able to fight the man off and escape to a nearby home. Deputies responded to the area later that day, and the woman was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect ran to a nearby parking lot and left the scene in a vehicle.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said 42-year-old Richard V. Cunningham was taken into custody Monday night at his home. He faces charges of second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and felony bail jumping.

Deputies said they found evidence the day of the alleged attack that helped lead them to the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said DNA and GPS led to the man’s arrest. Officials said the suspect was out on bail for a prior sexual assault arrest.

Sheriff Kalvin Barret told WMTV he hopes the arrest is the starting point of healing for the community.

“I am hopeful the news of the arrest will help ease their concerns and further their confidence in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office commitment to public safety,” Barrett said. “I also pray that this arrest will help the brave survivor of this assault begin to heal.”

