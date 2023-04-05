Mash Madness champion announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the month of March, five downtown Sioux Falls breweries competed with their own special brews, but only one could be named the champion.

Covert Artisan Ales was given the title Wednesday for their Pineapple Hwhip Sour.

Over 5,000 beers were sold during the month — 878 of those were at Covert.

The owners say they are thankful for those who came out.

“It’s fantastic. It brings in business from all over,” said Stacey Berry, Covert owner. “People want to come in and try new beers. They want to see what’s been changing, what’s been happening downtown, and there has been so much growth. That’s fantastic.”

The economic impact of Mash Madness is estimated at over $150,000.

