More parklets could pop up in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City councilors approved the first reading of an ordinance that lays out rules for the temporary structures at Tuesday night’s meeting.

In the last few years, the city has tested parklets, which create outdoor seating for businesses, most recently at the Breaks Coffe Shop.

The ordinance further defines parklets and gives business owners the option to lease one or two parking spots outside their business.

Councilors will hear a second reading next Tuesday.

