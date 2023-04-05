Avera Medical Minute
More parklets could pop up in downtown Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City councilors approved the first reading of an ordinance that lays out rules for the temporary structures at Tuesday night’s meeting.

In the last few years, the city has tested parklets, which create outdoor seating for businesses, most recently at the Breaks Coffe Shop.

The ordinance further defines parklets and gives business owners the option to lease one or two parking spots outside their business.

Councilors will hear a second reading next Tuesday.

Downtown Sioux Falls restaurants are showcasing special dishes this week for Downtown...
DTSF restaurants showcasing the best their chefs have to offer for 2023 Restaurant Week
