Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP fundraising dinner, March 16, 2023, in Keene, N.H.(AP)
By The Associated Press and JILL COLVIN and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge’s order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The decision sets the stage for a possible appearance by Pence in the coming weeks before a federal grand jury.

Pence was subpoenaed months ago by the special counsel investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to undo the election results before the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Lawyers for Trump objected to the subpoena on executive privilege grounds, but a federal judge in Washington last week rejected those arguments, forcing Pence to testify. U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg did give Pence a win by accepting arguments by Pence’s lawyers that, for constitutional reasons, he could not be questioned about his actions on Jan. 6.

___

Colvin reported from New York.

