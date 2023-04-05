Avera Medical Minute
Pierre airport, city offices reopen

(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Regional Airport and all city offices except Pierre’s regional landfill are open Wednesday following the storm.

Effective immediately, the City of Pierre’s snow alert and no travel advisory are both lifted.

Emergency snow routes have been cleared, and on-street parking is permissible along those routes.  Plowing operations have moved to residential streets. To accommodate plowing, the city encourages residents to use off-street parking along residential streets where possible.

The Pierre Regional Landfill remains closed. All other city offices are open today.

