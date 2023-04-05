Rep. Fischbach announces Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - High school students from Minnesota’s Seventh District are invited to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition.

“I am excited to announce our office’s participation in the Congressional Art Competition, a longstanding U.S. Capitol tradition. This is an excellent opportunity for high school students across the district to showcase their creativity and hard work, and I am looking forward to reviewing many wonderful submissions,” said Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach.

According to Fischbach’s office, the competition is open to all public, private, charter, and home school students in grades nine through 12.

“Winning submissions from each congressional district will be displayed for one year in the tunnel from the U.S. Capitol to the Cannon House Office Building, where they will be viewed by thousands of visitors, tourists, and distinguished Members of Congress.”

The winners will also be featured on Fischbach’s social media pages.

Guidelines and submission instructions can be found here. The deadline to submit artwork is 5 p.m. on May 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.