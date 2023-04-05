Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Rep. Fischbach announces Congressional Art Competition

A piece of art from the 5th Congressional District Art Competition. Title: Spirit of Freedom.
A piece of art from the 5th Congressional District Art Competition. Title: Spirit of Freedom.(Koleman Gee)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - High school students from Minnesota’s Seventh District are invited to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition.

“I am excited to announce our office’s participation in the Congressional Art Competition, a longstanding U.S. Capitol tradition. This is an excellent opportunity for high school students across the district to showcase their creativity and hard work, and I am looking forward to reviewing many wonderful submissions,” said Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach.

According to Fischbach’s office, the competition is open to all public, private, charter, and home school students in grades nine through 12.

“Winning submissions from each congressional district will be displayed for one year in the tunnel from the U.S. Capitol to the Cannon House Office Building, where they will be viewed by thousands of visitors, tourists, and distinguished Members of Congress.”

The winners will also be featured on Fischbach’s social media pages.

Guidelines and submission instructions can be found here. The deadline to submit artwork is 5 p.m. on May 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Former Sioux Falls childcare worker charged with rape
South Dakota leaders respond to Trump indictment
This semi slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I 29 due to the inability to see the...
Semis sliding, cars stuck on I-29 due to storm
A local photographer in Sioux Falls is raising awareness on scams that target small businesses.
Sioux Falls photographer warns of scams after becoming target
Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) from the Wyoming state line east to Spearfish has been...
UPDATE: Portion of I-90 closes

Latest News

LifeScape and the Dakota Players announced that Camp Bravo is back after three years away.
Sioux Falls all-abilities performing arts camp returns
Brookings PD: Fire response leads to drug arrest
Sioux Falls native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk
Sioux Falls native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk
Big Sioux River Cleanup
Sioux Falls celebrates Earth Month