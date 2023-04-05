Sioux Falls airport hosts groundbreaking for parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will host a groundbreaking to kick off construction for a new parking ramp next Wednesday.

The public ceremony will be April 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Construction for the new parking ramp will start after the ceremony with an estimated completion date of October 2024.

The $63 million dollar project will provide a four-level parking structure with approximately 975 spaces. It will include a skyway connection from the second level to the main terminal, the airport says.

While construction is underway, parking in the long-term lot will be limited to 67% and there will be no short-term parking available. Travelers will be advised to use the economy parking lot.

FSD will provide a continuous shuttling service to assist travelers in getting to and from the terminal and the lot.

For more information, contact the Sioux Falls Regional Airport at (605) 336-0762, via email at airport@sfairport.com, or online at sfairport.com/parking/parking-construction.

