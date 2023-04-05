Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls airport hosts groundbreaking for parking ramp

The new structure will stand where the current short-term and north long-term parking lots...
The new structure will stand where the current short-term and north long-term parking lots exist and include a skyway from the second level to the main terminal, according to a press release.(Sioux Falls Regional Airport)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will host a groundbreaking to kick off construction for a new parking ramp next Wednesday.

The public ceremony will be April 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Construction for the new parking ramp will start after the ceremony with an estimated completion date of October 2024.

The $63 million dollar project will provide a four-level parking structure with approximately 975 spaces. It will include a skyway connection from the second level to the main terminal, the airport says.

While construction is underway, parking in the long-term lot will be limited to 67% and there will be no short-term parking available. Travelers will be advised to use the economy parking lot.

FSD will provide a continuous shuttling service to assist travelers in getting to and from the terminal and the lot.

For more information, contact the Sioux Falls Regional Airport at (605) 336-0762, via email at airport@sfairport.com, or online at sfairport.com/parking/parking-construction.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Former Sioux Falls childcare worker charged with rape
South Dakota leaders respond to Trump indictment
This semi slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I 29 due to the inability to see the...
Semis sliding, cars stuck on I-29 due to storm
A local photographer in Sioux Falls is raising awareness on scams that target small businesses.
Sioux Falls photographer warns of scams after becoming target
Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) from the Wyoming state line east to Spearfish has been...
UPDATE: Portion of I-90 closes

Latest News

Big Sioux River Cleanup
Sioux Falls celebrates Earth Month
Sioux Falls is switching up the way it distributes landfill passes.
Sioux Falls’ annual landfill pass goes paperless
Pierre airport, city offices reopen
Wild Wednesday: Learning about different eggs
Wild Wednesday: Learning about different eggs