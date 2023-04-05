Sioux Falls all-abilities performing arts camp returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - LifeScape and the Dakota Players announced that Camp Bravo is back after three years away.

The performing arts camp for kids of all abilities allows performers to create a stage performance, learn from theatre professionals, and participate in breakout sessions including games, crafts, and dancing.

“Camp Bravo has been such a meaningful experience in the lives of so many over the years, whether they had a disability or not!” said LifeScape Center for the Arts Director, Jamie Richardson. “We could not wait to bring camp back to these young performers and give an experience that everyone can have fun with!”

Camp Bravo culminates with a performance of “Space School Musical.”

This year, the organizations are partnering with Augustana University. Camp Bravo will be held on the university’s campus in the Edith Mortensen Theater from June 4 to 9.

Registration is open and will be limited in order to ensure the camper-to-counselor ratio is 1:2.

Camp Bravo is designed for kids ages 8 - 21. Registration is $400.

Visit lifescapesd.org/events/camp-bravo-registration to sign up.

Funding has been made possible through the South Dakota Arts Council.

