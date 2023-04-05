Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls all-abilities performing arts camp returns

LifeScape and the Dakota Players announced that Camp Bravo is back after three years away.
LifeScape and the Dakota Players announced that Camp Bravo is back after three years away.(LifeScape)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - LifeScape and the Dakota Players announced that Camp Bravo is back after three years away.

The performing arts camp for kids of all abilities allows performers to create a stage performance, learn from theatre professionals, and participate in breakout sessions including games, crafts, and dancing.

“Camp Bravo has been such a meaningful experience in the lives of so many over the years, whether they had a disability or not!” said LifeScape Center for the Arts Director, Jamie Richardson. “We could not wait to bring camp back to these young performers and give an experience that everyone can have fun with!”

Camp Bravo culminates with a performance of “Space School Musical.”

This year, the organizations are partnering with Augustana University. Camp Bravo will be held on the university’s campus in the Edith Mortensen Theater from June 4 to 9.

Registration is open and will be limited in order to ensure the camper-to-counselor ratio is 1:2.

Camp Bravo is designed for kids ages 8 - 21. Registration is $400.

Visit lifescapesd.org/events/camp-bravo-registration to sign up.

Funding has been made possible through the South Dakota Arts Council.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Former Sioux Falls childcare worker charged with rape
South Dakota leaders respond to Trump indictment
This semi slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I 29 due to the inability to see the...
Semis sliding, cars stuck on I-29 due to storm
A local photographer in Sioux Falls is raising awareness on scams that target small businesses.
Sioux Falls photographer warns of scams after becoming target
Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) from the Wyoming state line east to Spearfish has been...
UPDATE: Portion of I-90 closes

Latest News

Brookings PD: Fire response leads to drug arrest
A piece of art from the 5th Congressional District Art Competition. Title: Spirit of Freedom.
Rep. Fischbach announces Congressional Art Competition
Sioux Falls native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk
Sioux Falls native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk
Big Sioux River Cleanup
Sioux Falls celebrates Earth Month