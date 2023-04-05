Sioux Falls’ annual landfill pass goes paperless

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill free pass for Sioux Falls residents is now paperless.

Starting this week, landfill staff will scan residents’ driver’s licenses or state IDs instead of sending postcards in the mail each year.

Despite the pass changing, the city says the program remains the same: one load per household address.

“The landfill pass is a popular program among residents and one we are happy to offer to help keep our community clean,” said Donny Kuper, landfill superintendent. “Going paperless means more labor and cost efficiencies for our team, and the new software allows more people to participate.”

The landfill pass program provides one free pass each year per household address.

In the past, passes were issued by properties that received a City of Sioux Falls utility bill. Now, passes are based on zip code, which opens the program to those living in multi-family units, like apartment buildings.

Starting this year, residents will have from now until Dec. 31 to use the pass. In 2024 and beyond, passes will be redeemable on a calendar year basis, resetting every Jan. 1, according to the city.

For residents who have moved or have a driver’s license or state ID that does not match their current address, they can bring in a piece of mail to confirm their current address. Examples of qualifying mail include a utility bill, pay stub, or rent receipt.

Reminders when visiting the landfill

· Tarp or tie-downs are required. Loads that are not properly secured will have a $25 fee.

· The landfill accepts:

o Construction/demolition debris

o Furniture

o Appliances

o Mattresses/box springs (limit of two pieces of any combination)

o Yard waste/trees/brush (no ash wood)

o Tires (no rims, limit four and 20 inches or less)

· The landfill does not accept:

o Hazardous waste and electronics. These items can be dropped off at the City’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility (1015 East Chambers Street).

o Ash tree wood, logs, or branches. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, ash wood cannot be moved/disposed of in the Emerald Ash Borer quarantine area.

For more information, visit siouxfalls.org/landfill.

