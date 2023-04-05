Sioux Falls celebrates Earth Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A river cleanup and seed library are among the events and programs planned for April in celebration of Earth Month in Sioux Falls.

EVENTS

Earth Day Celebration

Thursday, April 20 | 3:30 to 5 p.m. | Downtown Library

Celebrate Earth Day with a variety of crafts and hands-on activities at this drop-in program.

siouxlandlib.org

Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup

Saturday, April 22 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The eighth annual cleanup will take place at seven different locations along the recreation trail surrounding the Big Sioux River. Volunteer coordinators will be at each park location with bags, maps, and gloves. Registration is appreciated but not required.

siouxfalls.org/public-works/environmental-recycling-hazardous/greenway-cleanup

Earth Day Explorers Hike

Saturday, April 22 | 1 to 3 p.m. | Family Park

Join Parks and Recreation for an Earth Day Explorers Hike. The event for kids ages 6 to 9 includes a service project, craft, and other outdoor-themed activities. Participants must be prepared to spend the day outside and should wear closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle. Registration required. Cost is $10 per participant.

Earth Day Explorers information and registration

Volunteer Tree Planting Days

April 27–28 and May 5–6

Parks and Recreation is coordinating volunteer tree planting days with the goal of planting 500 trees in select parks. Registration is required.

helplinecenter.org/tree/

PROGRAMS

Sustainable Community Grant

Applications open April 3 and close April 28

Applications for the Sustainable Community Grant are now open. The grant, which began in 2016, has the purpose of partnering with nonprofits to help amplify community-wide sustainability efforts and help meet the City’s Sustainability Program goals. Grant dollars have supported reducing waste, water resource protection, food access, community vitality, and education in the community.

siouxfalls.org/green

One Book Siouxland Common Roots Seed Library Introduction

Siouxland Libraries is introducing its partnership with Common Roots Seed Library during One Book Siouxland with a program at Ronning Branch. Learn about the role seed libraries play in resilient communities and food economies and how to use them for your gardening needs. Sign up here: siouxland.libnet.info/event/8015229

The Common Roots Seed Library will maintain the seed library for the next year. Customers can borrow seeds, grow by planting and learning more through library programs and materials, and return seeds when the season ends.

Prairie and Pollinator Garden Program . . . Coming Soon!

The Prairie and Pollinator Garden is an upcoming pilot program in partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha Conservation District. The program will offer garden kits to residents who want to plant a native grass and wildflower garden that conserves South Dakota’s native plant heritage, supports pollinators, and protects water resources. Those interested in learning more about the program once it launches this spring can sign up for the City’s Sustainability newsletter at siouxfalls.org/sustainability.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.