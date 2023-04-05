Sioux Falls native serves aboard Navy warship in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VJA. (Dakota News Now) - Petty Officer 3rd Class Chynna Labatha of Sioux Falls serves as a culinary specialist aboard USS Mesa Verde.

Labatha attended Lincoln High School and graduated in 2017. Labatha joined the Navy three years ago.

Labatha’s proudest Navy accomplishment has been winning first place in the Surface Line Week cake decorating competition.

”I grew up baking and worked at grocery stores in the bakery,” said Labatha. “My parents also taught me cooking and baking, so that definitely helped lay the foundation for me as a culinary specialist.”

Through training and performing missions, Labatha says they take pride in serving their country in the Navy.

”Serving in the Navy means I can protect my family back home, and they can sleep safely at night because of the work I do,” Labatha said.

