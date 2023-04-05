Sioux Falls VA opens mental health outpatient clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls VA answered a growing need for the veteran population Tuesday.

Leaders opened a brand new mental health outpatient clinic located just west of the main entrance on the VA campus.

The 16,000-square-foot facility is home to substance abuse, vocational rehabilitation, and suicide prevention services.

“What this means for our veterans is that we have more space to provide more services when we are adding staff, which we have been doing a lot over the last year. We have places to serve them, and we aren’t all crunched together,” said Rashel Bark, site director of mental health.

The new clinic will also have staff trained to check on veterans under its new mental health intensive case management program.

