Skyforce end season on hot streak even with conference finals loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The hottest offense in the NBA G-League at the end of the season, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, fell one game short of making it to the championship series after falling to Rio Grande Valley 110-105 Sunday night. But that shortcoming doesn’t describe the run that the Skyforce made at the end of the season to get as close to a championship as they have since they won it in 2016.

Orlando Robinson led the Skyforce in the loss with 28 points and 16 rebounds. But after the game, he said past the disappointment of the way the season ended was the season itself, and how the team stepped up it’s game in the later part of the schedule.

Head Coach Kasib Powell said the team made marked improvements throughout the year, and gave themselves the best chance possible to make it to the finals.

“Not winning it all is a disappointment. But overall, we had a great season. There was a lot to be happy about, a lot of improvements that we made. We’re just a tight-knit group and we wanted to finish it out, especially in front of our home crowd. We didn’t get a chance to do it, and hopefully it will just be a learning experience for us.” Powell said.

“We fell short, but playing with the team, it was nice and it was fun. We competed, we gave our all, and I’m proud of what we did.” Robinson said.

Not only was this the first time since 2016 that the Skyforce have made the playoffs, it was the first time in the two years that Powell has been head coach of the team.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.