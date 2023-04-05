Spring plans, activities pushed back by late winter storms

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Snow has been the story of this year’s winter, and for those in certain industries, it’s the story of spring, too. Snow has pushed back plans for warmer weather work.

”If we have a spring where we have a lot of snow and we are late getting started, than we hope to have a late winter too so that we can work later into the fall,” said Brad Palmer, Utilities Director for the City of Pierre.

The street department in Pierre has been busy trying to stay ahead of snow removal, but now it’s starting to cut into scheduled maintenance, like chip-sealing.

Additionally, more moisture leads to more potholes.

”On the other hand, we have so much snow this winter that we have less frost in the ground, so that becomes less of an issue for us, too,” said Palmer.

Leisure activities are impacted, too. Last year, Pierre’s Hillsview Golf Course opened in the beginning of April. This year, it could be at least another week or two before they are able to get golfers back into the swing of things.

”We’ve had a bunch of questions, a lot of people see the snow is melting, but we have some good sized drifts before this last snowfall, and with this last snowfall, it is going to be a bit before we open,” said Jordan Steiner, Hillsview Golf Course Superintendent.

Despite the late snow, most agree that the moisture will ultimately lead to more positives than negatives.

