Ways to prepare for spring allergy season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When springtime rolls around many people may begin to feel the effects of allergies when they step outside their house.

Spring may have just arrived, but Jadyn Briffett says she’s already fighting allergy symptoms.

“Recently it’s been hard because it’s getting warmer, and everything is melting,” said Jadyn Briffett, Sioux Falls resident.

And those allergies have become more noticeable in recent years.

“I used to only get it in the fall, but recently I’ve been getting it in the spring too. Your nose stuffs up, your eyes get itchy, they water, you sneeze a lot. It runs in the family too, so my dad and brother have it bad,” said Briffett.

Briffett has been relying heavily on medications during allergy seasons.

“Even if I don’t have symptoms to where it gets super bad like that, I just take a Zyrtec, or an allergy pill every single morning just to stay on top of it,” said Briffett.

Dr. Maclean Smith, an allergist at Sanford Health, says those medications can be some of the best defences to help lessen the severity of symptoms.

“If you know your allergy season then you cans tart your meds at the appropriate times and the antihistamines and things like that are good for mild symptoms. Many of the prescription ones are now over the counter but the stronger medicines are the nasal sprays, but you must start those before you’re miserable,” said Dr. Maclean Smith, Allergist at Sanford Health.

Limiting your exposure to pollen can also help.

“The highest counts are going to be in the morning when plants release the pollen, so the pollen tends to rise up and away in the afternoon which is usually the best time to be outside. Then in the evening it cools off falls back to earth again but not as bad as the morning,” said Dr. Maclean Smith, Allergist at Sanford Health.

