Winter weather doesn’t stop Northern State’s biggest fundraiser of the year

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Northern State closed its campus on Wednesday, GiveNDay was something the university couldn’t afford to cancel.

There was eleven inches of new snow on the ground in Aberdeen Wednesday morning, and the high wind gusts didn’t help the conditions. Despite the unpleasant winter weather, Northern State University was full speed ahead on their biggest fundraising event of the year.

GiveNDay is a 24-hour fundraiser where donors can give to over 30 specific campus initiatives. New campus intitiatives added to the list this year include the speech and debate team and Student Government Affairs.

NSU Foundation President Zach Flakus said allowing donations to go toward specific departments gives donors the chance to put their money exactly where they want it.

”When the Counseling Department gets an extra $1,000 into their operating budget, that really helps and impacts our students. We’re allowing people to give wherever they want to give, whatever department. We have it broken down into these 30 to 35 areas, but if someone wants to give to any area, we’re going to help them get their gift where they want it to be,” said Flakus.

The university pushes for donations to come in from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Classes were held remotely for NSU students Tuesday through Thursday. Fortunately, the campaign is already digital.

”It’s honestly kind of a blessing in disguise that GiveNDay is an all-digital campaign because most everybody is currently stuck at home because we’re all snowed in. So, it’s been really awesome to watch our social media feeds this morning because it’s all GiveNDay,” said Aimee Roy, NSU Foundation Director of Development.

The on-campus events, however, had to be rescheduled. The opportunity to throw pies at faculty members was moved to Wednesday, April 12.

”We are just embracing the blizzard and moving what we need to. So, our on-campus event, the students are calling it Pie Hard off of Die Hard, that has been moved to next Wednesday the 12th,” said Roy.

Roy said NSU’s goal this year is to raise more than the $330,000 raised in 2022. Last year, 1,817 donors contributed, but the goal for 2023 is to reach 2,500 donors.

A winter storm won’t stop Wolves Country from coming together—virtually—for the 3rd annual #NorthernStateU GiveNDay!



Join us for GiveNDay: Blizzard Edition, a 24-hour online fundraising challenge that starts 9 a.m. April 5: https://t.co/YhOzHcC98h#GoWolves #OneDayOnePack pic.twitter.com/Fvl2Yvkp0H — Northern State U. (@NorthernStateU) April 4, 2023

