Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rape and aggravated incest are among the charges against a man in Brown County for his actions in November of 2022.

According to court papers, Kenneth Vance was indicted on the following counts: First Degree Rape, Aggravated Incest, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Purchasing or Possessing a Child-Like Sex Doll (two counts).

Kenneth Vance indictment (State of South Dakota)

