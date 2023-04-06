Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rape and aggravated incest are among the charges against a man in Brown County for his actions in November of 2022.

According to court papers, Kenneth Vance was indicted on the following counts: First Degree Rape, Aggravated Incest, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Purchasing or Possessing a Child-Like Sex Doll (two counts).

Kenneth Vance indictment
Kenneth Vance indictment(State of South Dakota)
Kenneth Vance indictment
Kenneth Vance indictment(State of South Dakota)
Kenneth Vance indictment
Kenneth Vance indictment(State of South Dakota)

