April 5th Plays of the Week

Top Plays from Football, Track & Field and Baseball
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Blink and he’s gone, as the Storm’s Tony Tate fields the kickoff and takes it 52 yards to the house.

It was a record breaker for Custer’s Ciana Stiefel, trying and trying again until breaking the Dan Lennon meet record of 12′1″ in the Class A Pole Vault.

South Dakota State needed some heavy lifting of the bats against North Dakota State, and Thatcher Kozal steps in to deliver the go-ahead 3-run homerun.

Likewise, Augustana needed a bat against Bemidji State, as Trevor Winterstein launches one to the back fence and turns on the jets for a 3-run inside-the-park home run.

And our top spot this week goes Sioux Falls Christian’s Josiah Adams. Not only did he break the Dan Lennon Class B record in the 60m hurdles, he did the same a few minutes later in the 60m dash.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Glogowski and players getting acclimated in USF Spring Football
Spring Football extra important at USF with new head coach
Riggs likes how stable IFL has become with bigger market teams
Storm Coach/GM Kurtiss Riggs appreciates being in a more stable league
