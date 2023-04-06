April 5th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Blink and he’s gone, as the Storm’s Tony Tate fields the kickoff and takes it 52 yards to the house.

It was a record breaker for Custer’s Ciana Stiefel, trying and trying again until breaking the Dan Lennon meet record of 12′1″ in the Class A Pole Vault.

South Dakota State needed some heavy lifting of the bats against North Dakota State, and Thatcher Kozal steps in to deliver the go-ahead 3-run homerun.

Likewise, Augustana needed a bat against Bemidji State, as Trevor Winterstein launches one to the back fence and turns on the jets for a 3-run inside-the-park home run.

And our top spot this week goes Sioux Falls Christian’s Josiah Adams. Not only did he break the Dan Lennon Class B record in the 60m hurdles, he did the same a few minutes later in the 60m dash.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

