Avera Medical Minute: Becoming an organ donor

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - April is National Donate Life Month and brings attention to the frequent need for living organ donors. Avera Transplant Coordinator Erin Arends says getting on a list to donate a kidney or organ is relatively simple, but the end result is priceless. “It’s as easy as making a phone call to a transplant center, or we have an online referral tool,” Arends said. Doing this will team a donor up with someone from the transplant team to walk through the donation process. Maintaining optimal health by staying active, maintaining a BMI below 35, avoiding smoking, and being 18 or older will put a donor on the right path to becoming a candidate. It is not necessary to be a blood relative to match and donate.

Register online to become a donor here.

