Can Skyforce great run into the G-League playoffs carry over to next season?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce came so close to being in the Best of 3 G-League Finals this week. They won twice on the road to gain home-court for Saturday night’s Conference championship to make the league’s title series. And they had a double digit lead in the 4th quarter before eventually losing to the Rio Grande Vipers.

So how does this great momentum and 8-game winning streak carry over since next year’s team will probably look very different?

Kasib Powell says, “Just kind of showing them what we did all season whether it’s showing them the call-ups or the wins we had. Just our roster in general. Just having 7 or 8 guys that could play at a very high level and probably could start for any teams but just buying into each other. I think we could just build off of that, having great chemistry and just buying into each other. Being happy for each other’s success. All those little things really help in the future.”

This team was fun to watch down the stretch and they had plenty of NBA call-ups throughout the season. Justin Champagne even signed with the Celtics after the playoff run was over.

