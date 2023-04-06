Avera Medical Minute
Chamberlain PD: Talk to your children about threatening messages

A few weeks ago, the teen got a random Snapchat message from someone named Bella.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After investigating a post that spread through the Chamberlain student body and surrounding communities, the Chamberlain Police Department is urging families to talk about the severity of threatening messages.

The Chamberlain Police Department determined that the public and students were in no imminent danger at this time, but highlighted the seriousness of the situation.

In a Facebook post, the department instructed individuals to read an article about a similar incident — a Snapchat threat in 2018 that caused panic in several schools — and to make sure kids understand the importance of making and receiving threats over social media.

