Dakotathon fundraiser raises over $100,000 for Children’s Miracle Network

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students from the University of South Dakota raised a total of $108,494 through Dakotathon to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network in Sioux Falls and the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The raised funds provide direct financial assistance for families with children receiving treatment at the children’s hospital, including funding the Child Life Program, which provides games, toys and more for children at the hospital.

“Dakotathon is so special because we get to see the direct impact we are making,” said Madison Sundvold, Dakotathon executive director. “Each year, we get to meet the families we directly impact at the Caste of Care, and we get to build a relationship with not only the miracle kids, but with their families as well. Our motto is to ‘Make Miracles Happen.’”

On April 1, the organization hosted the 26th annual Dakotathon Day Of event, marking the end of the fundraising year by bringing students together with children and families who have been assisted by the Children’s Miracle Network. The event was held at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center and had inflatables, live music, games and more.

“Our Day Of event is a day for the miracle kids to just be kids,” said Sundvold. “It’s also a day for the families to spend time with one another and celebrate their children’s lives.”

Throughout the year, Dakotathon students hold different fundraising activities including a golf tournament, biweekly trivia at the Varsity Pub, “PUSH” days in the fall and spring, and more. The organization had 533 registered students.

