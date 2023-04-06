Dawn Plitzuweit talks about how Gopher players love playing for Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Big news while were were at March Madness in Blacksburg, VA was the Gophers’ hiring of former Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit after just one year at West Virginia.

When she met with the press in the cities and talked about how special it is to play basketball for Minnesota.

Dawn Plitzuweit says, “They have chosen to come to the “U” to represent themselves, their families, our program and athletic department. But the entire state of Minnesota in a lot of ways. You can feel that when you’re around them. And that makes this really really special.”

Dawn had great success at the University of South Dakota and then led West Virginia to the NCAA Tournament in her first year.

