Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dawn Plitzuweit talks about how Gopher players love playing for Minnesota

Former USD Coach named new Gopher Women’s Basketball Coach
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Big news while were were at March Madness in Blacksburg, VA was the Gophers’ hiring of former Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit after just one year at West Virginia.

When she met with the press in the cities and talked about how special it is to play basketball for Minnesota.

Dawn Plitzuweit says, “They have chosen to come to the “U” to represent themselves, their families, our program and athletic department. But the entire state of Minnesota in a lot of ways. You can feel that when you’re around them. And that makes this really really special.”

Dawn had great success at the University of South Dakota and then led West Virginia to the NCAA Tournament in her first year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Former Sioux Falls childcare worker charged with rape
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Heavy snowfall totals in central, northern South Dakota
South Dakota leaders respond to Trump indictment
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
This semi slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I 29 due to the inability to see the...
Semis sliding, cars stuck on I-29 due to storm

Latest News

Kasib Powell says late season surge could carry over for Skyforce
Can Skyforce great run into the G-League playoffs carry over to next season?
Plitzuweit says it's special for her team to be playing for Minnesota
Dawn Plitzuweit talks about how special it is for her team to be playing for Minnesota
Kasib Powell says late season surge could carry over for Skyforce
Kasib Powell talks about how late season run will effect Skyforce next year
Glogowski and players getting acclimated in USF Spring Football
Spring Football extra important at USF with new head coach