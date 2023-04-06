Family pet dies in Watertown house fire

Watertown, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown home was damaged by fire Wednesday.

Around 1:00 p.m., the call came in from 902 Park Street North. The call was made by a passerby.

When Watertown Fire Rescue crews arrived, flames were coming from two windows on the second floor of the home. The first responders were able to isolate the fire to a single room.

WFR initially responded with 2 engines, an ambulance, and 2 command vehicles, totaling 10 staff. That was followed up by some support staff and the WFR Fire Marshall.

Five pets were in the home. While four cats were rescued, a dog died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews were on the scene for around three hours, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

