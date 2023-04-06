Former Sioux Falls officer pleads guilty to child porn charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department who was arrested on child pornography charges in February pleaded guilty to two of the five charges Thursday.

According to Lincoln County State Attorney Tom Wollman, Mathew Jock pleaded guilty to counts 1 and 2 of Distribution of Child Pornography.

The plea agreement involves 15 years in prison, with five years suspended, and three of the five charges against him will be dropped.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 22. in Lincoln County.

Jock must take a psychosexual evaluation and a pre-sentencing investigation.

Background

According to court documents, the investigation began on Jan. 14 when the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Kik messenger user whose account contained child pornography videos. Detectives later used data records from Kik to confirm that this user sent at least five media files depicting child pornography to other users.

Investigators eventually tracked down the IP address to Jock’s home in southeast Sioux Falls, south of the Lincoln County line. Officers conducted a search warrant at the residence.

Detectives interviewed Jock, according to court documents. Jock admitted that the Kik account in question was his and that he used it to access media depicting child pornography.

Investigators say he was able to describe one of the videos where a girl between the age of 8-10 performed a sexual act on an adult man. Jock also said it was possible he sent more than one graphic file to other Kik users.

Jock’s February arrest came less than two weeks after another Sioux Falls Police Department officer, 28-year-old Luke Schauer, was arrested for child pornography.

