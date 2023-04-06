Former Sioux Falls residents find hope after tornado damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This spring, the nation has been hit by a variety of sever storms. One Sioux Falls woman is finding a way to support displaced people, even from hundred of miles away.

Partners, Jeremy Serie and Kyle Ingvalson left Sioux Falls for Little Rock, Arkansas in October. A series of unfortunate circumstances left them without one vehicle and their RV home. Through a special connection, a community in Sioux Falls is helping meet their needs.

Jeremy and Kyle were residents at Tower Campground and Jeremy also worked for the campground after some convincing from Brenda Sargent. Their journey has been filled with some good luck and some back luck. They left Sioux Falls because Kyle received a promotion at his job. Some good luck.

“About a month ago, he was on one of his days off and going to get glasses and he got t-boned in the passenger side,” said Ingvalson.

Some back luck. Luckily, Jeremy only had minor injuries from the accident. Then came more bad luck.

“We knew the weather was supposed to get bad or thunderstorm, so we were doing our errands because we figured we’d probably be in for the night and didn’t want to run out in the middle of the rain and that’s when the tornado sirens went off and our phones went berserk,” explained Ingvalson.

On Friday, a tornado ripped through their new hometown, totaling their RV. Luckily, their three dogs were just fine.

“Immediately got our dogs out because we weren’t home, so our dogs were inside. Made sure they were ok,” said Ingvalson.

Jeremy and Kyle gained a reputation for being generous and helpful. After the tornado, they immediately began helping where they could. Brenda decided to pay it forward and started a GoFundMe page to help support them.

“If I could help them out all by myself, I would do it in a heartbeat,” said Sargent. “I’m not able to do that, so what could I do in order to put something together? And I knew that they had built quite a friendship and community here at the campground. I knew that if I posted this, that this would be something that they would look at and hopefully be willing to help our friends out.”

When you make friends along the journey, who needs luck anyway?

“There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. I think with this situation is just trying to find the good that’s coming out of it and again, that just comes from the community and the support they have behind them,” explained Sargent.

“At the end of the day, our dogs are ok and we’re safe and everything else can be replaced,” said Ingvalson.

If you want to help Jeremy and Kyle financially get back on their feet and find a place to stay, you can donate here. Sargent said that anyone who donates to the GoFundMe will get a reduced rate at Tower Campground.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.