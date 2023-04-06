Huether Family Match Pointe hosts groundbreaking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The upcoming expansion of a Sioux Falls tennis facility will mean enhanced programming and greater tournament hosting possibilities.

The groundbreaking for the four-court expansion of the Huether Family Match Pointe is happening Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

This four-court expansion will add approximately 28,000 square feet to the facility, according to the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

The extra space will allow Match Pointe to grow its junior and adult programming, as well as pickleball.

The space will also provide the ability to host more tournaments and larger tournaments at the Sanford Sports Complex.

