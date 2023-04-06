I-29 reopened across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 has reopened from Watertown to the North Dakota border.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 had reopened at 7 a.m. Thursday after being closed overnight due to high wind gusts and blowing snow.

According to the DOT, travelers should still expect to encounter ice and snow-covered roads. Parts of northeastern South Dakota are still prevalent with ice and slippery conditions.

The DOT advises drivers to use caution and avoid using cruise control.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org.

